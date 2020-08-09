It’s a work in progress: Lampard after heavy Bayern defeat

London, Aug 9 : Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is confident that the English Premier League side will be back after their heavy 7-1 aggregate defeat to German champions Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16 tie.

Speaking to BT Sport, Lampard said: “It’s not a slight work in progress, It is a work in progress. It is not the norm for Chelsea. In the last 20 years we had players, teams with prime [Eden] Hazard and [Diego] Costa, prime [Petr] Cech, [John] Terry and [Didier] Drogba. Competing for the Premier League title year on year, getting to finals and semi-finals regularly. We know that’s not the case [now].

“We lost the best player in the league pretty much in Eden Hazard. People would not normally commend coming fourth for Chelsea, we want more but the feeling is we have achieved something with the group we have. Now is the time to think where we can improve.”

On improving the squad, he said: “We will look at that. We have worked at it already. You feel we missed where other clubs spent and improved. Recruitment is a huge part of football. Now is the time to see if we can improve and where we can improve.

“I feel like in a football sense I know where we can improve.”

“It’s a good exercise for us to go up against Bayern and their Champions League experience, with a lot of our players having debut seasons. When you match our Champions League appearances compared to theirs, I saw lots of good things in the team and also some of the bad we have seen this season.

“We had individual errors that gave them goals and at this level that will finish you off. I can see where I want us to go and I know we’ll be back,” he added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.