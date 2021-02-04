IT’s facility providers seek vaccination for employees’ safe return to offices

Hyderabad: With schools and colleges reopening after a long gap of 11 months and all other professional workspaces returning back to normalcy, IT company managements are also looking to welcome back employees to their offices. However, the intimidation whether they are safe continues to haunt the employees.

IT companies too are cautious to resume their offices for a section of their workforce. “We are working on a plan so that employees can come back to the office in a phased manner,” said the director of a Hyderabad-based IT company.

According to Telangana Facilities Management Council (TFMC), only 7 to 12 per cent of the IT employees have returned to offices with the fears of contracting COVID-19. They still prefer working from home. TFMC supervises the smooth functioning of more than 1500 IT offices in and around the tri-cities of Cyberabad, Hyderabad and Secunderabad in which nearly 6.5 lakh IT employees work, is appealing and trying to spread awareness among the IT employees to come back to their offices.

The delegation of TFMC called on Dr. G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Government of Telangana and informed of their preparedness in welcoming back the IT employees into their offices.

“Though we are prepared, employees are not willing to come back to the office. To give them confidence, TFMC appealed to the public health department to provide COVID vaccines for their workers including housekeeping and others on a priority basis. This will give confidence for the IT employees to come back to offices,” said Satyanarayana Mathala, president of TFMC.

The council seeks to improve the number of employees in the IT companies to atleast 25 per cent, stated Satyanarayana Mathala.

The employees though moving around freely in the city are not willing to join back in offices. We need to gain their confidence, observed a TFMC office bearer.

Giving the assurance of cooperation in winning back the confidence of the IT workforce, Dr. G. Srinivas Rao told that he would join them in any initiative of TFMC taken up to win back the confidence of IT employees.

Although the curbs are relaxed, some IT and technology companies are in no rush to bring employees back to offices as long as their productivity is ensured. Whereas, some companies are also considering a rotation of teams that come into the office, several other firms are even letting employees decide if they feel at ease returning to work, informed Satyanarayana Mathala.