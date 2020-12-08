It’s life as usual in TN, no effect of Bharat Bandh

Chennai, Dec 8 : Normal life was not affected here and in other parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday with state transport buses plying, hotels and shops remaining open despite the Bharat Bandh call given by farmers and supported by opposition parties.

In Tamil Nadu’s capital city, public transport buses were plying, hotels and shops remained open.

Similarly, government owned banks and insurance companies will be working as usual though the unions have extended support to the farmer’s bandh call.

Opposition parties affiliated auto rickshaw unions have announced that they would be participating in the shutdown.

According to reports reaching here, a vegetable market in Erode and several shops in Tiruvarur remained shut in support of the bandh.

Police have beefed up security across the state to meet any contingency.

The farmers from Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana are protesting against the three farm laws passed by the Parliament and have given the Bharat Bandh call.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.