J-K: Congress Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists

Anantnag: Unidentified terrorists fired upon Congress Sarpanch at Lokbawan, Anantnag who later on succumbed to his injuries at a hospital

Congress Sarpanch Ajay Pandit was shot at by terrorists at main road Lokbhawan in Anantnag district, as per information provided by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

“Today at about 6 p.m., some unknown terrorists fired upon one Congress Sarpanch identified as Ajay Pandit at Lokbawan, Anantnag who later on succumbed to his injuries at a hospital,” said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Source: ANI

