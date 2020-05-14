J-K to have anti-narcotics task force

Srinagar: As part of efforts to fight drug menace in the Union Territory, Jammu and Kashmir Administration on Thursday accorded sanction to setting up of Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) under the overall superintendence and control of Inspector General of Police (Crime).

100 Police personnel including officers have also been sanctioned for the force.

“Govt of Jammu and Kashmir has accorded sanction to setting up of Anti Narcotics Task Force under the overall superintendence and control of Inspector General of Police, Crime J-K. Hundred police personnel including Officers have been sanctioned for the force,” a J-K Police official said.

Source: ANI

