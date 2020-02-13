J-K Police arrest 3 terror associates

A+ A-

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have busted a terror module in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and arrested three Hizbul terror associates.

Police have seized incriminating material from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as: Adil Ahmad Dar, Aqib Fayaz Makroo and Ajaz Ahmad.

The arrested terror associates were affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen.

They were involved in providing shelter and logistic support to terrorists and motivating and instigation youths to join militant ranks.