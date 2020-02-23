menu
J-K’s Gulmarg receives fresh snowfall

Posted by Neha Published: February 23, 2020, 9:45 pm IST
Gulmarg: The Gulmarg town has received fresh snowfall in the last 24 hours, covering it in a thick sheet of snow, to the delight of the tourists.

Areas around Gulmarg also received heavy snowfall as well. The trees and other vegetation were covered in a layer of snow but that did not stop people from coming out and indulge in skiing and other mountain sports.

“I have never seen such a beautiful place, this is heaven on earth. I think tourists from across India must come and see this place,” a tourist told ANI.
Another tourist claimed that the place is more beautiful than Switzerland.

Source: ANI
