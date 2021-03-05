Jabra launches new headset Evolve 2, pricing listed

New Delhi: Denmark-based wearable brand Jabra on Friday launched a new headset ‘Jabra Evolve2 30’ at a starting price of Rs 10,922.

According to the company, the headset is built with the modern-day desk worker in mind, engineered for collaboration, concentration and comfortable productivity all day.

“We are excited to announce the launch of one such product, which is designed at an affordable price-point thus, every user can enjoy the benefits of experiencing premium collaboration, concentration, and comfort while working. The Jabra Evolve2 30 aims at battling productivity distractions not only for those in the office but also for the flexible workers,” Peter Jayaseelan, Managing Director, South Asia at Jabra said in a statement.

The Jabra Evolve2 30 features 2-microphone call technology and 28mm speakers.

The 2-microphone call technology can clearly capture your voice so you can participate in calls and online meetings from anywhere while also meeting Open Office requirements.

The Evolve2 30 is also available in a Microsoft Teams certified variant, which comes with a dedicated Microsoft Teams button so you can jump in and out of virtual meetings with just one touch, while the boom arm allows you to easily mute and unmute yourself in an instant.

The product comes improved noise-isolating design, reinforced steel headband and slider for increased durability.

