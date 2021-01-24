JAC members, Muslims offer Namaz nearby Secretariat against razing of Mosques

Hyderabad: Despite foolproof surveillance by police and intelligence department to foil the ‘Chalo Secretariat March’, the members of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) and others Muslims on Sunday offered prayers on road nearby Telangana Secretariat.

After the JAC’s announcement for protest programme at Secretariat, since morning the police were maintaining alert across Hyderabad and many leaders of MBT were detained and placed under house arrest.

The JAC convenor Mushtaq Malik and other congress activists went into hiding and dodged the police till they offered Namaz on road infront of BSNL office nearby Secretariat.

On receiving information about the gathering of JAC members and other Muslims, the central zone police reached the spot and taken the protestors into custody.

“We are demanding the Government to re-build the two Masjids immediately, as they were demolished six months back, the promise made by the Chief Minster KCR proves out to be false” said Mushtaq Malik.

In July 2020, two Mosques located within the vicinity of Old Secretariat building were razed by the authorities since the work for constructing new Secretariat was taken up,

Three Public Interest Litigation petitions are pending with Telangana High Court.