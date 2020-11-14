JAC threatens protests if Secretariat Mosques are not re-built

Hyderabad: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Saturday demanded the Telangana Government to lay the foundation stones for re-building the two Masjids at Secretariat by November 21.

Adressing a press conference, Mushtaq Malik the convenor JAC and President Tahreek Muslim Shabban informed media that, though Chief Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao assured of laying foundation stone for re-building two Mosques by October end but there has been no initiative from Government’s side to commence the work.

He criticed the United Muslim Forum (UMF) leaders, religious heads, Tameer -e – Millat, Muslim personal law board members and political leaders , for their silence over the issue, though they met KCR at pragati Bhavan under the leadership of Asaduddin owaisi M.P MIM party.

Mushtaq Malik informed that Chief Minister on September 5 assured the Muslim delegation of commencing the re-building of Mosques at same place in Secretariat complex. On September 9, KCR had made a statement on the floor of the Legislative Assembly of taking up the re-construction work at earliest.



“We are giving deadline to the Government till November 21 to handover the Masjid lands to the State Wakf Board and allow Muslims to offer prayers, since the administration is unlawfully grabbing the wakf land”.

If the re-building work does not take place soon, from November 22 onwards, the JAC will chalk out the agitational programs across the state, they will also March to the Secretariat for offering Namaz.

The demolition of two Masjids on 17 July onwards by the Government of Telangana has resulted in the chaos and hurting the sentiments of the people.