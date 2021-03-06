Jacqueline Fernandez loves her new hobby

By IANS|   Published: 7th March 2021 5:07 am IST

Mumbai, March 6 : Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has joined horse-riding sessions and she posted a picture on Saturday to share the experience with fans.

The actress recently came back to the city after wrapping up her shoot for the upcoming film “Bachchan Pandey” in Jaisalmer. She stars alongside Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in the action comedy.

She started her day early for her riding sessions.

Jacqueline uploaded the picture on Instagram and captioned it: “Welcome home Espuela.”

Besides Bachchan Pandey, the actress will soon be seen in the Salman Khan-starrer Kick 2, the horror comedy Bhoot Police and Cirkus co-starring Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde.

