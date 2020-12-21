Jaffer sends coded message to Rahane, his India teammates

By IANS|   Published: 22nd December 2020 1:54 am IST
Jaffer sends coded message to Rahane, his India teammates

New Delhi, Dec 21 : Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer has sent a coded message to India’s stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane in Australia, and challenged him and his teammates to decode it.

“Dear @ajinkyarahane88, here’s a (hidden) message for you. Good luck for Boxing Day! People, In, Cricket, Know, Grief, In, Life, Lingers, Aplenty, Never, Dabble, Rise, And, Handcraft, Unique, Legacy,” tweeted Jaffer, now coach of Uttarakhand.

“PS: you guys are open to have a go and decode the msg too,” he wrote in his tweet. Both Jaffer and Rahane come from Mumbai.

Jaffer’s tweet comes two days after India recorded their lowest ever innings total – 36 all out – in Test cricket, beating their own 46-year old undesirable record, on way to losing the first Test of the series by eight wickets in Adelaide.

READ:  India at cusp of authorizing 1st set of Covid-19 vax: Harsh Vardhan

In 1974, the Ajit Wadekar-led Indian team were bowled out for 42, and went on to lose that match at Lord’s, London, and the three-match series 0-3.

Now, India have three more Tests to play in Australia, and have an opportunity to bounce back.

The second Test begins on December 26 in Melbourne.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 22nd December 2020 1:54 am IST
Back to top button