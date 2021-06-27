Jagan backstabbing unemployed youth: TDP

Amaravati: Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Sunday alleged that chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been backstabbing the unemployed youth of Andhra Pradesh, saying, with his non-stop fake promises and bogus claims like the latest job calendar.

TDP MP K. Rammohan Naidu demanded from the chief minister to immediately withdraw the recently released ‘job calendar’ and called it ‘jobless calendar’. He said the chief minister should issue a fresh and genuine calendar to fulfill job promises he made to the youth during his ‘padyatra.’

The MP said a DSC notification should be issued to fill 26,000 teacher posts. The CM should fulfill his grand promise made before the elections to fill 2.30 lakh job vacancies in the State, he added.

Addressing a press conference, Rammohan Naidu asserted that the YSRCP could get 151 out of 175 MLAs in 2019 only because of Jagan Reddy’s fake promises made to unemployed youth. After becoming the CM, Jagan Reddy started ignoring the aspirations of the youth altogether. The CM talked about 2.30 lakh government vacancies prior to the election but now his job calendar indicated just 10,000 vacancies.

Rammohan Naidu claimed that the CM’s anti-employment policies led to the rise of the unemployment rate in the state from 3.6 per cent during 2018-19 to 13.5 per cent now.

He said that Jagan is known for making promises only to break them thereby betraying all sections of the people. He recalled that during the election Jagan said he would fight and make the Centre confer special status on Andhra Pradesh. Now, the chief minister broke another promise by merely stating that nothing could be done since the BJP Government at the Centre got full majority.

The TDP MP deplored that the youth believed the fake promises of the CM and helped the YSRCP to win 22 MP seats in the State in 2019. Now, Jagan Reddy is using the strength of these MPs only to save himself from his personal problems and not to get special status for the state, the MP said.

He demanded the chief minister to explain to people why his party MPs were not resigning to fight for special status at the national level. He said Jagan Reddy was just making secret visits to Delhi by spending huge amounts on special flights while no justice was being done to the Andhra Pradesh people.