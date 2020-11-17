Jagan fulfilling predecessor’s promises as well: YSRCP

Amaravati, Nov 17 : Senior Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaysai Reddy said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is not only fulfilling the promises he made but also some of his predecessor’s.

“We have seen leaders who fulfilled election promises and the ones who didn’t. But we are now witnessing a leader (Jagan) who is not only fulfilling his promises but also the ones made by his predecessor (Naidu),” claimed Reddy.

On the unfulfilled predecessor’s promises, he was referring to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

“Rs 510 crore amount and Rs 1,180 crore evaded by Naidu,” he said about the YSR Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu (zero interest crop loans).

Earlier, he said Visakha Port Trust will install an additional capacity of 14.75 million tonnes apart from upgrading infrastructure and expanding the existing jetties, container terminal and others.

“With an estimated cost of Rs 4,095 crore, Vizag port will soon be one of the leading ports in the country,” Reddy added.

Source: IANS

