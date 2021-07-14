Jagan raised expectations but has failed to deliver: TDP

Machilipatnam: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, saying that he raised a lot of expectations before coming to power but has not delivered on anything.

“The CM raised a whole lot of expectations with his countless promises before the elections but now he was leading the people to the cremation grounds,” said Naidu.

He lamented that people in the state are reeling under the rising prices of sand, liquor, cement and other items.

“People gave a massive victory to the YSRCP thinking that CM Jagan would work miracles to uplift their living standards. But now, what this Chief Minister ushered in was universal corruption and punishment to people through hikes in current (power) charges, RTC fares, diesel prices etc..,” he noted.

On Wednesday, the former chief minister visited Machilipatnam and slammed the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) for ‘destroying’ the economy and financial condition of the state for the narrow personal gains of the ruling party leaders.

“In the past two years, the personal family treasury of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is overflowing with ill-gotten funds while the treasury of the state has become empty. The profits of Bharati Cements soared to the skies while the tiny incomes of the poorer sections and middle classes got wiped out,” Naidu claimed.

He also questioned Reddy on why he was not wearing a mask and what example he was setting for the people.

Referring to the Rs 100 fine fixed for not wearing a mask, the TDP chief asked how many penalties should be levied on the CM for allegedly repeatedly failing to wear a mask.

“A young man was beaten to death for not wearing a mask in Chirala. On the other hand, Reddy was not leading the people by example in this respect,” he added.