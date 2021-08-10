Jagan seeks British investments in Andhra Pradesh

 Based in Hyderabad, the deputy high commissioner oversees British interests in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

By Sakina Fatima|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 10th August 2021 11:46 pm IST
Jagan seeks British investments in Andhra Pradesh
Jagan Mohan Reddy seks British investments in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy sought investments in the state when British deputy high commissioner Andrew Fleming called on him on Tuesday at his camp office.

“The British team expressed interest in investing in health, energy, electric vehicles, agricultural technology and climate change sectors,” said an official statement.

Fleming is leading a delegation to the southern state, which includes the head of British trade and investment, Varun Mali.

MS Education Academy

 Based in Hyderabad, the deputy high commissioner oversees British interests in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button