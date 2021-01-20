Jain creates biggest upset at AITA Men’s Championship

Bengaluru, Jan 20 : Young Manav Jain created the biggest upset of the Rs.1 lakh prize money AITA Men’s Championship here on Wednesday when he defeated second seed Suraj Prabodh to enter quarterfinals.

The 17-year-old Jain, the youngest player in the tournament, beat Prabodh 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 at the at the PBI-CSE Tennis Academy, Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence.

In another upsets of the day, Manish Ganesh and Nikshep Ballekere beat fourth seed Yash Yadav of Madhya Pradesh and eight seed Irfan Hussain of Tamil Nadu respectively while Tarun Anirudh of Telangana (TS) showed fourth seed Dheeraj Kodancha Srinivasan of Tamil Nadu the door.

Results:

Men’s singles (pre-quarterfinals): Manav Jain (KAR) bt Suraj Prabodh (2) (KAR) 6-4, 1-6, 6-2; Manish Ganesh (KAR) bt Yash Yadav(4) (MP) 6-4 , 7-6 (1); Kavin Masilamani (7) (TN) bt Venkata Swamy 6-1 , 6-0; Bharat Kumaran (6) (TN) bt Gunjam Jadhav (MAH) 6-2, 6-3; Nikshep Ballekere (KAR) bt Irfan Hussain (8) (TN) 7-6, 6-1; Madhwin Kamath (GUJ) bt Theyjo Oges (TN) 6-0, 7-5; Tarun Anirudh (TS) bt Dheeraj Kodancha Srinivasan (4) (TN) 6-3, 6-4; Rishi Reddy (1) (KAR) bt Hitesh Yalamanchilli 6-2, 6-4

Men’s doubles (quarter-finals): Nishant Rebello (MP) / Yash Yadav (MP) bt Kavin Masilamani (TN)/ Bharat Nishok Kumaran (4) (TN) 6-4, 6-1; J Mohit Mayur (TN) / Theyjo Oges (TN) (1) bt Pranash Babu (KAR) / Siddharth Gangatkar (KAR) 6-2, 6-3; Tarun Anirudh (TS) / Gunjan Jadhav (MAH) (3) bt Tathagat Charantimath (KAR)/ Krishna Teja (TS) 5-7, 6-3, 10-5; Rishi Reddy (KAR)/ Dheeraj Kodancha (TN) (2) bt Nikshep Ballekere (KAR)/ Madhwin Kamath (GUJ) 6-3,3-6, 10-7

Meanwhile, Gandhary Kotapalli is on a dream run as he first ousted fourth seed Aradhaya Dwivedi in a marathon three setter 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (1) to enter the quarterfinals of the boys under-14 category of the AITA TS 7. Gandhary brushed aside the challenge of Saksham Suman 6-2, 6-4 to enter the last-four stage.

The matches in the girls category followed the form except a minor upset, when seventh seed Sushmita Ravi showed third seed Snigda Kanta the door with a 6-2, 7-5 victory.

Results:

Boys under-14 (quarterfinals): Sriniketh Kannan (1) bt Aradhya Kshitij (6) 6-3, 6-2; Sehej Singh bt Subramanya Venkatesh 7-5, 6-0; Gandharv Kothapalli bt Saksham Suman 6-2, 6-4; Arya Ganapathy (7) bt Arjun Premkumar (2) 6-1, 6-3

Pre-quarterfinals: Gandharv Kothapalli bt Aradhaya Dwivedi (4) 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (1); Arya Ganapathy (7) bt Sanchith Rau 6-1,6-1; Arjun Premkumar (2) bt Diganth M 6-1, 6-2

Girls under-14 (quarterfinals): Vanya Srivastav (1) bt Varunya Chingatakere 6-1, 6-2; Sushmita Ravi (7) bt Snigda Kanta (3) 6-2, 7-5; Anvi Punaganti bt Kashvi Sunil 6-4, 6-3

Pre-quarterfinals: Vanya Sreevastav(1) bt Archisha Ghosh 6-1, 6-3; Varunya Chingatagere bt Umam Ahmed(6) 6-3,6-3; Snigda Kanta(3)bt Dharani Sreenivasa 6-1,6-2; Sushmita Ravi (7) bt Karthika Padmakumar 6-1,6-0; Kashvi Sunil bt Shreyansi Gheware 6-4, 6-1; Jeevika bt Arzan Khorakiwala (8) 6-0, 6-0; Zynah Salar (2) bt Satvika Choudhary 6-4, 6-4

