Jaipur-Delhi highway blocked in support of farmers’ protest

Jaipur, Dec 3 : Supporting the ongoing agitation by farmers in the national capital against the new farm laws, the Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sangharsh Samiti blocked the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway for two hours on Thursday.

A press note issued by the Samiti said slogans were raised against the “anti-farmers policies introduced by BJP-RSS run Modi government”.

A gathering was called upon on the national highway itself in which CPI leaders said that Modi government is not only “anti-farmers” and “anti-workers” but is also “anti-people”.

The Modi government is only worried about industrialists and not about the normal people, they said adding that if “the Centre fails to withdraw to take its anti-farmers laws back, then, a massive fight will start”.

The protest, led by Akhil Bharatiya Kisaan Sabha state Joint Secretary Sanjay Madhav, was attended by many political parties, labor organisations and social organizations including the Communist Party of India-Marxist, the Communist Party of India, the Samajwadi Party, the CITU, the AITUC, the Mazdoor Union and many more. rom 12 noon to 2 pm

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.