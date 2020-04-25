Jaishankar discusses coronavirus with counterparts

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to his counterparts from Qatar, the UAE, Niger, Palestine and Czech Republic and held discussions around the coronavirus infection.

Qatar

In conversation with Qatar Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Jaishankar discussed their experience of dealing with coronavirus infection and also thanked him for taking care of the Indian community.

“A cordial conversation with FM @MBA_AlThani_ of #Qatar. Discussed our #coronavirus experiences. Thanked him for taking care of the Indian community. Such challenging times will only further strengthen our friendship,” he said in a tweet.

UAE

Jaishankar also spoke to United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed.

“Pandemics further highlight the need for international cooperation. Few better examples than our relationship with #UAE. Applaud the generosity of spirit and clarity of policy that has characterised its approach. Thank HH @ABZayed for the warm conversation today,” he said in another tweet.

Niger

Jaishankar also spoke to Niger Foreign Minister Kalla Ankourao and assured him of India’s support in meeting the coronavirus challenge, including medicines.

“Just spoke with FM @kallaankourao of #Niger. Assured him of India’s support in meeting the #coronavirus challenge, including medicines. Discussed its global implications in the context of the United Nations,” he tweeted.

Palestine

Jaishankar also discussed the coronavirus situation with Palestine Foreign Minister Riad Al Malki.

“Welcomed speaking with FM Riad Al Malki of #Palestine. Discussed the #coronavirus situation. Assured him of Indian medical assistance,” he said in a tweet.

Czech

He also exchanged experiences on coronavirus response with Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek.

The minister said the two leaders agreed that there are valuable lessons for international cooperation.

“Glad to catch up with FM @TPetricek of #CzechRepublic. Exchanged our experiences on #coronavirus response. Agreed that there are valuable lessons for international cooperation. Look forward to keeping in touch,” he said in a tweet.

Source: PTI

