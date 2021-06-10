Jaishankar meets Qatar’s NSA; thanks support during COVID-19 crisis

Doha: External affairs minister (EAM) Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Wednesday met Qatar’s national security advisor (NSA) Mohammad bin Ahmed al-Mesned and thanked him for supporting India during the raging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Kuwait, via Doha transit to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries and explore new avenues.

He tweeted on Wednesday that it was a great pleasure to meet Qatari Muhammad bin Ahmed Al Mesneed. Appreciated him for his understanding of development in the region. He also appreciated for helping India in the war against COVID-19.

Jaishankar took to Twitter and wrote, “A pleasure to meet Qatari NSA Mohamed Bin Ahmed Al Mesned. Appreciate his insights on developments in the region and beyond. Thanked him for the support and solidarity in India’s fight against COVID. “

A pleasure to meet Qatari NSA Mohamed Bin Ahmed Al Mesned. Appreciate his insights on developments in the region and beyond. Thanked him for the support and solidarity in India’s fight against Covid. pic.twitter.com/IoFIBxPy1t — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 9, 2021

Jaishankar after meeting Qatar NSA than arrived in Kuwait on Wednesday night.

Indian embassy took to Twitter and wrote, “Hon’ble External Affairs Minister of India His Excellency Dr S Jaishankar arrives in Kuwait on a bilateral visit and was received by the Ambassador.”

Hon'ble External Affairs Minister of India His Excellency Dr S Jaishankar arrives in Kuwait on a bilateral visit and was received by the Ambassador.



#IndiaKuwaitFriendship pic.twitter.com/lvGskq4feA — India in Kuwait (@indembkwt) June 9, 2021

The ministry of external affairs said that during the visit, he would hold high-level meetings and also address the Indian community in Kuwait.

An MEA release stated that the external affairs minister is taking this trip at the invitation of Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, foreign Minister and minister of state for cabinet affairs, Kuwait.

Jaishankar also carried a personal letter written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Emir of Kuwait.

The visit comes nearly three months after the two countries decided to set up a Joint ministerial commission to work out a roadmap to strengthen ties in areas such as energy, trade, investment, manpower and labor and information technology.

Also Read EAM Jaishankar to begin his three-day Kuwait visit tomorrow

Kuwaiti foreign minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah visited India in March, during which the two countries decided to set up a joint commission. The year 2021-22 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Kuwait. About one million Indians live in Kuwait.

In recent weeks, to help fight the second wave of COVID-19 in India, the government of Kuwait has been at the forefront to ensure a sustained and reliable supply of liquid medical oxygen to India by establishing an air/sea Bridge.

Indian Navy ships have brought a large quantity of medical oxygen from Kuwait in the last few weeks.