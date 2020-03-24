Jamaat-e-Islami Hind asks Muslims to say daily prayers at home

New Delhi: The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has asked Muslims to cooperate with the law enforcing authorities by offering prayers at home to help contain the coronavirus spread.

In a statement, the JIH mentioned that keeping Islamic teachings — which give utmost importance to the protection of human life — in mind, they have put forth some protectionary measures.

Hence, they stressed that Muslims instead pray from their homes rather than venture to mosques as public places of worship bring people into contact. The JIH asked everyone to heed medical experts’ advice on preventative measures. The masjids will be resuming activity like giving the azaan (the customary call to prayer) with jamaats (multiple people praying together) consisting of only the imam, muezzin, caretaker and other mosque personnel. Even during Juma (Friday), the khutbah (weekly sermon) will be shortened.

Besides asking people to relegate their religious activity to their homes — be it the weekly Friday prayers or the more routine supplications carried out five times a day — they also asked people to help poor folk whose livelihoods have come to a halt and pray for relief from this disease.



