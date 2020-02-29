Jamaate-e-Islami urges KCR to pass resolution against NPR-NRC

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Welcoming the decision of Chief Minister KCR to put NPR work on hold in Telangana, the President of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Moulana Hamid Mohammed Khan demanded

Demanded CM KCR to pass a resolution in the Assembly to this effect.

The NPR which is causing panic in the general public should not be taken up and in its place, the old system of Census should be adopted, he demanded.

The Assembly should ask the Central Government to take back the CAA-2019, immediately. He also asked that the process of NPR-NRC should stay and a resolution to this effect should be passed in the Assembly. The TRS has already rejected CAA in both the houses of Parliament. He demanded that the State Assembly should also pass a resolution against the NPR and NRC.

Moulana Hamid Mohammed Khan appreciated the detailed statement of the Chief Minister, wherein it was clarified that the State Government would not take any step which will affect the people of the state and Muslims in particular.

He requested the Chief Minister to instruct the officials to implement the Census in its old format as it was implemented in 2010-11, but not in the name of NPR. He also said that as per Article 141 of Constitution of India, the State Governments are empowered to move to Supreme Court if the Central Government passes an Act without consulting the state governments, as done by the Government of Kerala against the CAA.

Mr. Hamid Mohammed Khan demanded that instead of the decision to postpone the implementation of NPR in its 2020 format temporarily, the State Assembly should pass a resolution staying the NPR and NRC.

