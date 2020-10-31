James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery passes away at 90

Edinburgh: Sir Sean Connery, the Scottish actor who gained to fame as James Bond, passed away at the age of 90, the BBC reported on Saturday.

The actor was the first to portray the role on the big screen and appeared in seven films as 007, which included every film from Dr. No to You Only Live Twice, plus Diamonds Are Forever and Never Say Never Again, between 1962 and 1983.

The popular star went on to cement his career with films such as Marnie (1964), Murder on the Orient Express (1974), The Man Who Would Be King (1975), The Name of the Rose (1986), Highlander (1986), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), The Hunt for Red October (1990), Dragonheart (1996), The Rock (1996), and Finding Forrester (2000).

His role as an Irish cop in Brian De Palma’s The Untouchables brought him an Oscar. He also won two Bafta awards and three Golden Globes in his long and storied career.

Connery was raised in near poverty in the slums of Edinburgh and worked as a coffin polisher, milkman and lifeguard before his bodybuilding hobby helped launch an acting career that made him one of the world’s biggest stars.