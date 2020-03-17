Jamia Case: Entered campus to maintain law and order says DP

New Delhi: In an action report to Metropolitan Magistrate Rajat Goyal, the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Monday claimed that the personnel were forced to enter Jamia Millia Islamia to contain violence and maintain law and order in the campus.

In their statement before the Magistrate, the Delhi Police said it was difficult for them to identify students among protestors, rioters since local leaders, politicians instigated protest inside the campus raising provocative slogans.

