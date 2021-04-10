Jamia Nizamia head Mufti Azeemuddin passes away at 84

Hyderabad: The prominent religious scholar and head mufti of the Islamic seminary (madrassas) Jamia Nizamia, Maulana Mufti Mohammed Azeemuddin Qadri, passed away on Friday after a brief illness. He was 84.

Mufti Mohammed Azeemuddin Quadri is survived by his wife, four sons and three daughters.

Mufti Azeemuddin has been with Islamic seminary for decades, and his knowledge of Islamic scriptures was widely respected.

He was also associated with Daeratul-Ma’arif in Hyderabad, which acquires, compiles and prints unusual Arabic manuscripts.

His funeral prayers (Namaz–e–Janaza) will be held at the Jamia Nizamia seminary on Saturday after Zohar (afternoon) prayers.

The burial will take place at the Dargah Shujjahuddin Quadri graveyard at Eidi Bazar, Yakutpura.