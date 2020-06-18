Jamia Nizamia urges Muslims not to take part in TV debates

Hyderabad: Denouncing the alleged derogatory words used by a News18 TV Anchor Amish Devgan against the Sufi Saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisty, Jamia Nizamia one of the oldest Islamic institution of India has urged the Muslims across the country not to take part in any discussion or debate on TV Channels.

In a statement Sheikh-ul-Jamia (Vice-Chancellor) Jamia Nizamia Mufti Khaleel Ahmed said that Sufi Saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisty aka Ghareeb Nawaz whose shrine is at Ajmer, Rajasthan is a highly respectable personality of people of all faiths. But the use of derogatory language by the TV Anchor shall be condemned by people of all the religions.The TV Channel and its anchor are equally responsible for this and they shall be held accountable.

By participating in the TV Channel discussions and debates, the Muslims knowingly or unknowingly are becoming the victims of conspiracies of the opponents. He urged all the Muslims not take part in any TV Channel debate forthwith.

Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Nizamia also said that ill speaking against such a pious personality is a cause of concern, the central and state Governments shall make efforts to stop this mischievous practice as this could lead to enmity among the Hindu-Muslim communities.

An outrage has broke out across the country against the TV anchor and police complaints are being filed at various police stations in many states.