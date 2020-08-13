Jamia tops the list of 40 Indian Central universities

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia made it to the headlines during the Delhi riots for all the wrong reasons. But this time it is in the news for its exceptional education facilities which enabled it to attain the top position among all central universities in India.

The rankings launched by the ministry of schooling with a rating of 90%. Within the ‘Grading/scoring of efficiency of central universities’ by the ministry,Jamia had a rating of 90%, in comparison with 83% of Rajiv Gandhi College of Arunachal Pradesh, 82% of JNU and 78% of Aligarh Muslim College.

Jamia topped amongst 40 central universities. The rating relies on an analysis on key parameters mounted underneath an MoU in 2019-20.

“All the colleges have been required to signal a tripartite MoU with MHRD (ministry of schooling) and UGC for steady analysis. Jamia was the primary college in 2017 to signal this MoU and current itself for efficiency analysis,” mentioned an announcement by the college on Wednesday.

The analysis was primarily based on parameters which included annual scholar consumption in UG, PG, PhD and MPhil and scholar variety, which included proportion of feminine college students, college students from different states and overseas college students. The opposite parameters have been school high quality and power which included student-teacher ratio, instructor emptiness, visiting school, and many others.

Together with this the central universities have been additionally assessed on the variety of college students positioned via campus interviews, and variety of college students who certified in NET, GATE, and many others.

“Jamia additionally did nicely on different parameters of governance, finance, nationwide and worldwide rankings like NIRF, NAAC and QS in addition to co-curricular and extracurricular actions,” mentioned the assertion.

Vice chancellor Najma Akhtar mentioned that the achievement was all of the extra important due to the difficult time the college has gone via within the latest previous. She attributed the achievement to “high-quality instructing, related and centered analysis of highest high quality and improved notion of the college” and hoped to enhance the efficiency within the coming years.