Jamiat Ulama to distribute PPE kits to medical and police staff

Hyderabad: Mohammed Abdullah Azhar Qasmi President Jamiat Ulama Viqarabad district (Telangana) said that the medical and police departments’ staff is tirelessly working day and night risking their lives to serve the people in this trying situation.

Acknowledging the selfless services of these corona warriors Jamiat Ulama Viqarabad has decided to gift Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to them.

Source: Siasat news

