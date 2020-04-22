menu
search
22 Apr 2020, Wed
  • Share
  • Comments
  • Top Stories
  • Trending

Jamiat Ulama to distribute PPE kits to medical and police staff

Posted by Rasia Hashmi Published: April 22, 2020, 8:29 am IST
Jamiat Ulama to distribute PPE kits to medical and police staff

Hyderabad: Mohammed Abdullah Azhar Qasmi President Jamiat Ulama Viqarabad district (Telangana) said that the medical and police departments’ staff is tirelessly working day and night risking their lives to serve the people in this trying situation.

Acknowledging the selfless services of these corona warriors Jamiat Ulama Viqarabad has decided to gift Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to them. 

Source: Siasat news

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Topics:
Top Stories
Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved