Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind demands the reconstruction of Secretariat mosques

By Nihad Amani Updated: 28th August 2020 8:15 am IST
Hyderabad: The demolition of the State Secretariat building underway after the High Court gave permission for the construction of the new Secretariat building, in Hyderabad, Tuesday, July 7, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: With statements afresh from some more organisations including Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, the demand for reconstruction of two mosques brought down during demolition drive inside Secretariat complex has gone shriller. Any further delay in providing clarity would mean the government could face ire from the community in the form of ‘peaceful protest’ was earlier cautioned by the Ulemas.

The Ulemas have written a letter to the office of Collector, Nirmal and said that the mosques should be build on the same premises. The letter also said that a signature campaign is also launched for the same purpose.  

It also demanded the construction to start as soon as possible and must open it gates for the worshippers.

Similar campaigns have been launched by the Congress party in Telangana and also in Aurangabad.

