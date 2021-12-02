Jammu and Kashmir reports 177 new Covid cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 177 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 3,37,263 on Thursday, while no new death due to the virus was reported from the Union Territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 37 were from the Jammu division and 140 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest of 58 cases followed by 29 cases in Baramulla district.

There are 1,697 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,31,089, the officials said.

The death toll due to the pandemic was 4,477 as no fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 49 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since Wednesday evening.