Jammu-Srinagar National Highway reopens after two-day closure

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 22nd August 2020 1:26 pm IST
Jammu: Stranded trucks wait for the opening of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, on the outskirts of Jammu, Saturday, Aug. 22 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI22-08-2020_000021B)

Banihal/Jammu: The 270-km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway reopened on Saturday after remaining closed for the past two days owing to multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains, officials said.

The highway got blocked at over a dozen places between Udhampur and Banihal on Thursday, leaving thousands of vehicles stranded.

“The highway was cleared for one-way traffic around 10 am… After clearance of the stranded vehicles, the traffic will be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu,” Deputy Superintendent of Police, National Highway, Ajay Anand told PTI.

Heavy rains lashed wide parts of Jammu and Kashmir over the past two days, triggering landslides and shooting stones from hillocks overlooking the highway at Panthiyal, Battery Cheshma, Monkey Morh, Mehar, Chanderkote, Sherbibi, Moum Passi, Ramsoo, Digdole, Kela Morh, Maroog and Trishul Morh.

READ:  I-Day celebrated across Jammu region amid heightened security

“After hectic efforts by road clearance agencies, the road was made trafficable this morning, but continuous shooting stones from the hills at Panthiyal and Monkey Morh caused some delay,” the officer said on Saturday.

He said passenger vehicles and trucks carrying essential commodities to Kashmir were cleared on priority after restoration of the highway amid improvement in weather.

“The traffic is moving smoothly and we are expecting to allow traffic from Kashmir towards Jammu around noon,” he added.

Source: PTI
Categories
Kashmir
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kashmir updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close