Jan Azaadi campaign launched by NAPM to ‘save constitution’

Hyderabad: Several activists from various people’s organizations and movements joined hands with the National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM) and launched a yearlong campaign of public outreach titled “Jan Azaadi- On the Path to Freedom”.

Participants, who met at a roundtable conference organised at the Sundarayya Vignana Kendram on Thursday, resolved to strengthen people’s struggles towards true freedom, human rights, and social justice for all. They pledged to fight against attacks on democracy, constitutional principles and the ideals of freedom movement and people’s struggles.

The campaign aims to reach out to the public to remind them about the sacrifices and roles played by the society as well as diverse people’s struggles which were all part of the freedom movement.

Organizations like the Human Rights Forum, Rythu Swarajya Vedika, Mahila Kisan Adhikar Manch, Dalit Bahujan Front, Telangana Domestic Workers Union, Telangana Vidyavantula Vedika, Dalit Women’s Collective, Hyderabad Slumdwellers Federation, and others partook in the conference.

The meeting discussed how the independence movement was not a monolithic fight against British rule but encompassed the struggles of Adivasis, Dalits and other oppressed castes, women, farmers, landless peasants, industrial workers, and people of all religions for democratic self-determination, equality, and fundamental rights.

Several senior and eminent activists, advocates, professors and other intellectuals of Telangana joined the meeting including Professor Haragopal, Khalida Parveen, R.Venkat Reddy, Dr.V.Rukmini Rao, Anant Maringanti, Meera Sanghamitra, S. Ashalatha, Vissa Kirankumar, and others.

The Jan Azaadi campaign plans to include public meetings, yatras, and village level meetings, discussion forums, and workshops.