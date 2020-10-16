Janab Hasan Mahmood Siddiqui passed away in Chicago

Abdullah FahadPublished: 16th October 2020 7:02 pm IST
Janab Hasan Mahmood Siddiqui passed away in Chicago

Hyderabad: It is with immense sadness that we inform that Janab Hasan Mahmood Siddiqui, a very well known personality from Hyderabad and son of late Abu Mahmood Siddiqui who was resining in Chicago, USA passed away on October 15th 2020. He was well known for his work and social services in Chicago.

He is survived by his wife, 2 son’s, daughter, brother Husain Mahmood Siddiqui and his 2 sisters residing in Hyderabad.

Salatul Janazah is scheduled 9:30 AM CST on Friday, October 16th 2020 in Masjid Huda, Schaumburg, IL, USA. Please contact @ 91 7097163273 or 647 997 3786 if any Please make Dua for his magfirah and May The Almighty Allah SWT elevate his ranks and grant him Jannat Ul Firdous.

READ:  Hyderabad: Dr Agarwals Eye hospital booked for patients' vision loss
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Abdullah FahadPublished: 16th October 2020 7:02 pm IST
Back to top button