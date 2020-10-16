Janab Hasan Mahmood Siddiqui passed away in Chicago

Hyderabad: It is with immense sadness that we inform that Janab Hasan Mahmood Siddiqui, a very well known personality from Hyderabad and son of late Abu Mahmood Siddiqui who was resining in Chicago, USA passed away on October 15th 2020. He was well known for his work and social services in Chicago.

He is survived by his wife, 2 son’s, daughter, brother Husain Mahmood Siddiqui and his 2 sisters residing in Hyderabad.

Salatul Janazah is scheduled 9:30 AM CST on Friday, October 16th 2020 in Masjid Huda, Schaumburg, IL, USA. Please contact @ 91 7097163273 or 647 997 3786 if any Please make Dua for his magfirah and May The Almighty Allah SWT elevate his ranks and grant him Jannat Ul Firdous.