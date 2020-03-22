Janata curfew: Hyderabad airport expresses solidarity

Hyderabad: The Airport Community at GMR Hyderabad International Airport got together on Sunday at 5 pm have expressed their heartfelt gratitude and solidarity to the scores of frontline health personnel who are working day and night across the country to fight the pandemic Covid-19, by clapping across the airport premises.

The participants included the hundreds of personnel from Hyderabad Airport terminal operations, airside operations, doctors, parking, concessionaires, CISF, Immigration, Customs, police personnel. This expression of gratitude was showcased across multiple locations at the airport including the passenger terminal building, cargo, airside, township among other areas.

Sharp at 5 pm with the entire gentry at the airport assembled and created a cacophony of clapping reverberating through the airport premises enlivening the eternal hope and a firm belief resounding through everyone contributing towards the nation and serving with boundless fortitude and camaraderie.

SIASAT NEWS

