Janata Curfew: Towns in Sikkim wear deserted look

Gangtok: All major towns in Sikkim wore a deserted look on Sunday as people stayed indoors following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call of observing ‘Janata curfew’ in the wake of the deadly coronavirus.

Vehicles remained largely off the roads in Gangtok, Deorali, Tadong, Rangpo, Mangan, Namchi and Jorethang, except those on emergency services.

Shops and other business establishments, barring a few pharmacies and petrol pumps, too remained shut across the state as people joined the voluntary 14-hour curfew that began at 7 am.

Authorities in all the four districts have issued orders, directing the people to remain indoors on Sunday, except in case of emergency.

Chief Secretary S C Gupta directed the local authorities to take all measures for the enforcement of the ‘Janata Curfew’ in a bid to contain the pandemic.

Source: IANS

