Janhvi, sister Khushi indulge in filter banter

By News Desk 1 Updated: 16th September 2020 8:53 am IST
Mumbai, Sep 15 : Actress Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor indulged in some social media banter. Janhvi took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a string of videos of Khushi and used fun filters for added impact.

In the first clip she used the filter “What am I the CEO of?” on Khushi, she then used the popular Sima Taparia filter on her. In the last video, Khushi put her feet on Janhvi’s cheek.

This is not the first time the sisters have indulged on social media frolic.

Janhvi once uploaded a video of herself annoying Khushi, who seemed to be in a bad mood. The actress had also posted a video of Khushi trying her banana toffee sauce.

On the film front, Janhvi will next be seen in “RoohiAfza” “Takht” and “Dostana 2”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

