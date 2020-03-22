Janta curfew: Video of Goa cop hitting motorist goes viral

Panaji: A video of a Goa policeman hitting a motorcyclist during the Janta curfew on Sunday went viral on social media, prompting authorities to set up an inquiry.

The video, shot by a local resident near Marago’s Davorlim area, shows a policeman in plainclothes hitting a motorcyclist with a baton.

Superintendent of Police (South) Arvind Gawas said “The police personnel has been taken off duty there and shifted to a reserve unit till inquiry against him is complete.”

While some netizens praised the policeman, others lashed out at what they claimed was high-handed behaviour.

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar tweeted, “The goondagiri of GoaPolice is exposed. This is humanly unacceptable. It is #JanataCurfew @goacm @DrPramodPSawant must explain and act. I have reported it to @spsouthgoa and IGP.

Police without uniform and mask. Collapse of Administration in Goa @INCGoa strongly condemns this act.”

Chodankar later issued a statement claiming “police responded quickly on complaint and said policeman is shifted from his duty and enquiries ordered.”.

Source: PTI

