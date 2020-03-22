Janta curfew: Video of Goa cop hitting motorist goes viral

Panaji: A video of a Goa policeman hitting a motorcyclist during the Janta curfew on Sunday went viral on social media, prompting authorities to set up an inquiry.
The video, shot by a local resident near Marago’s Davorlim area, shows a policeman in plainclothes hitting a motorcyclist with a baton.
Superintendent of Police (South) Arvind Gawas said “The police personnel has been taken off duty there and shifted to a reserve unit till inquiry against him is complete.”
While some netizens praised the policeman, others lashed out at what they claimed was high-handed behaviour.
Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar tweeted, “The goondagiri of GoaPolice is exposed. This is humanly unacceptable. It is #JanataCurfew @goacm @DrPramodPSawant must explain and act. I have reported it to @spsouthgoa and IGP.
Police without uniform and mask. Collapse of Administration in Goa @INCGoa strongly condemns this act.”
Chodankar later issued a statement claiming “police responded quickly on complaint and said policeman is shifted from his duty and enquiries ordered.”.
Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.