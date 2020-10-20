Japan, India now part of Air Bubble arrangement

Tokyo: India and Japan are now a part of the Air-Bubble system wherein registration of passengers with the Indian embassy will no longer be required, the Indian embassy in Tokyo said on Tuesday.

“#India & #Japan are now part of ‘#AirBubble’system. Registration of passengers with @IndianEmbTokyo (Indian Embassy in Tokyo) is no longer required, and bookings should be done directly with concerned airlines,” the Indian Embassy in Tokyo said in a tweet.

@AirIndiaIn has announced its Air Bubble Delhi➡️Tokyo Schedule in link:https://t.co/PszsccaVDc pic.twitter.com/rIOEEN2Y7K — India in Japanインド大使館 (@IndianEmbTokyo) October 20, 2020

An official statement released by the embassy stated that bookings should directly be done with the concerned airlines.

“Air India has announced its Air-Bubble schedule from Delhi to Tokyo with effect from November 2 to December 28, and from Tokyo to Delhi with effect from November 4 to December 30,” read the statement.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has entered into air bubble arrangements with multiple countries even though regular international flights remain banned owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: ANI