Japan orders evacuation of 3,00,000 people over Lupit typhoon

Japanese airline canceled 63 flights in the southwestern part of the country over the typhoon, the NHK broadcaster reported.

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 9th August 2021 11:48 am IST
Tokyo: Japan has ordered the evacuation of some 3,00,200 people from the prefectures of Hiroshima, Shimane and Ehime over the Lupit typhoon, media reported on Monday.

The Lupit’s central atmospheric pressure is 985 hectopascals, with winds reaching 23 meters per second (51 miles per hour) and maximum gusts of up to 35 meters per second.

The experts warn of stronger winds and higher waves.

 Typhoon Lupit was reported to have lashed the coastal provinces of China on Thursday, causing heavy downpours in other regions.

