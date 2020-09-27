Jaswant Singh was perfect boss and mentor: Omar

Srinagar: Jaswant Singh was the perfect boss and mentor, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said as he remembered his stint as a junior to the former External Affairs minister who passed away on Sunday.

Singh, one of the founding members of the BJP and a close associate of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, died in Delhi following a long spell of illness. He was 82.

Omar, who was the minister of state for External Affairs from July 2001 to December 2002, took to Twitter to mourn the Singh’s demise, saying his boss was always supportive.

“Jaswant Singh sahib was my senior minister when I was Minister of State External Affairs. He was supportive without being interfering, was always available for advice & never made me feel like my work didn’t matter. He was the perfect boss & mentor. Rest in peace sir, Omar tweeted.

Source: PTI