Javelin throwers’ national camp shifted to Bhubaneshwar

New Delhi, Dec 5 : The national camp for India’s elite javelin throwers, including Asian Games gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, has shifted from the National Institute of Sport (NIS) in Patiala to the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) said in a statement on Saturday.

“We are here for the training for Olympics 2021. In 2017, I won gold here (at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships) and have fond memories of the city. With our best efforts we are hoping to do well at the Olympics,” said Chopra.

“Safety of squad being priority, a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been prepared for the team training, which lays down numerous COVID-19 protocols and guidelines in an exhaustive manner,” said the AFI.

Earlier, the AFI announced the appointment of Radhakrishnan Nair as the new chief coach for Indian athletics. Nair, 62, had been a deputy to Bahadur Singh, who resigned from the post in July, and has been the acting chief coach since then.

