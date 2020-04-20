Jawan dies due to cardiac arrest at Army installation in Uri

Srinagar: An Army jawan died due to cardiac arrest inside an Army installation in Uri area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

Kapil Dev of 6 PARA died due to cardiac arrest on Sunday, the officials said.

They said the deceased hailed from Haryana.

Source: PTI

