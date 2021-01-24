Jawan injured in Pak ceasefire violation succumbs to injuries

Photo: NK Nishant Sharma of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles (Source: ANI)

Srinagar: An Army jawan who was critically injured in a Pakistan ceasefire violation earlier last week succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. 

As per a statement, the Pakistan Army had resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC) in the Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on January 18. Indian troops strongly responded to the retaliation.

In the incident, Nk Nishant Sharma of 10 JAK RIF (Jammu and Kashmir Rifles) was critically injured and was under treatment at Command Hospital.

“Nk Nishant Sharma was a brave, highly motivated, and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” the statement said.

