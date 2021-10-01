Jay Reddy joins as chairman of Click2 Clinic

Hyderabad: Mr. Jay Reddy an industry veteran has joined Click2Clinic, as Chairman of the Board, a technology-enabled marketplace for home healthcare with the mission to deliver consistent high quality affordable patient care at home

This new appointment further expands the board of the company which also witnessed infusion of fresh capital into the business.

Mr. Jay Reddy, a successful serial entrepreneur who till recently was the Founder, CEO & Chairman of Vitreoshealth from 2010 to 2019, a healthcare predictive analytics company, will assume the role of Chairman at Click2Clinic effective October 2nd, 2021. Testament to Mr. Reddy’s success as an entrepreneur are the accolades his company won over the years, and under his leadership Vitreos Health was successfully acquired by HMS Holding (HMSY)in 2019. Prior to VitreosHealth, Jay Reddy founded a supply chain optimization company _ MindFlow Technologies _ and was its CEO from 2000 to 2007.

Commenting on this milestone, Dr. Sujeeth R Punnam, Founder, Click2Clinic said, “This is a significant development in the history and for the future of our organization. Jay’s addition to our team brings the best of clinical, operational, technology and entrepreneurial spirit with a proven track record of successfully scaling up our operations, which we intend to do with the launch our solutions across multiple cities over the next few years.”

“The infusion of new capital and talent will accelerate our growth plans by continuously innovating and delivery of new care models that our customers are demanding,” added Mr. Vivek Khanna, CEO, Click2Clinic.

Expressing his gratitude, Mr. Jay Reddy, Chairman-designate, Click2Clinic said, that he was excited to be a part of this transformation in the Indian healthcare through Click2Clinic, who are pioneers in the marketplace model. Click2Clinic is an exciting idea and a company built by a group of physicians. It has clinical DNA entrenched in its ethos, processes and products.”

Click2Clinic has raised a total of USD 1.5 Million from a group of angel investors (primarily a group of doctors) based out of USA