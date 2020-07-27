Jaya Bachchan calls cops after bikers create nuisance

Mumbai: Jaya Bachchan, wife of Amitabh Bachchan called cops after some bikers created a nuisance in front of her house located at Juhu.

After receiving the complaint between 11 p.m. and midnight, the police sent the team to stop nuisance. However, the bikers had left the spot before the arrival of the team.

Attempt to nab bikers

Police deployed teams to nab the bikers. Although, after checking the CCTV, cops found the bike number, they are tracing the bikers.

As per sources, bikers are taking advantage of deserted roads due to coronavirus pandemic.

Bachchan’s family

It may be mentioned that after Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya tested positive for coronavirus, the bungalow is declared as Containment Zone. Jaya Bachchan who was declared as coronavirus negative is in home quarantine.