JEE Advanced: 27 students from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh in top 100

Hyderabad: In the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Advanced, 27 students from Telangana State and Andhra Pradesh have secured ranks in the top 100. In the list of top 10 ranks, 3 students hail from the two Telugu states.

This year, the students from the two Telugu states have fared better in the JEE Advanced than last year.

In the 2020 JEE results, 25 students from Telangana State and Andhra Pradesh had obtained ranks in the top 100 whereas the count of successful candidates has increased to 27 students this year.

Santosh Reddy who hails from Pochampally Mandal in Telangana has secured 4th rank at all India level whereas Lakshmi Sai Lokesh Reddy from Ongole and Hrushikesh Reddy from Proddatur have obtained 5th and 10th ranks respectively. The 11th and 17th ranks were also secured by the students who hail from the two Telugu states.

Similarly, the students of Telangana State and Andhra Pradesh have shone in other categories as well besides the general category. In the Schedule Caste category, Nandigama Nikhil has obtained the first rank at All India level whereas Prachotan Varma has got the first rank at All India level in the Scheduled Tribe category. A Telugu student Krishna Chaitanya has obtained the first rank also in the OBC-NCL-PwD category.

Meanwhile, Palle Bhavana with a rank of 107 at the All India level came on top in the IIT-Hyderabad Zone.

A report by the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur reveals that 135 students in the top 500 ranks belong to IIT-Hyderabad Zone while 175 students hailing from the two Telugu states.

Narayana Group of Institutions Academic Director, P.Prameela said due to the complexity of the question papers, the cut-off marks were slightly lower this year. She added that if the question paper is difficult the cut-off marks get reduced and vice versa.

Moreover, a total of 41,862 students have qualified in JEE(A) compared to 43,204 students last year while 6,452 female candidates were among those total qualified.

Most of the qualified students’ top choice is to get admissions into IIT-Bombay in the Computer Science Engineering stream.