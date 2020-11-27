JEE Mains 2021 likely to get delayed due to pandemic

New Delhi: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains 2021 for admission into engineering colleges is likely to get delayed due to the rise in the number of coronavirus cases across India, according to several media reports.

Quoting sources in the NTA and the Ministry of Education, The Print reported that “though the exam will not be cancelled, it could be delayed because of the pandemic.”

The Quint also reported that the examination is likely to be held in the month of February instead of January. However, no official notification has been released yet.

Apart from the rise in number of COVID-19 cases, engineering admission for the academic year 2020-21 is still underway.

JEE Mains 2020

In the current year, JEE Mains examination was conducted from 1st to 6th September. In the examination over 8.67 lakh students had appeared.

In the examination, a total of 24 candidates had scored 100 percentile score. Out of them, eight candidates were from Telangana State.

The cut-off percentile for general category candidates in the common rank list (CRL) was 90.3765335, up from 89.7548849 in 2019.

Qualifying exam

It is the entrance examination for the admission into various engineering and architecture courses in various colleges including NITs and Central Funded Technical institutes across the country.

Apart from it, candidates who are willing to write JEE Advanced for the admission into IITs need to clear the JEE Mains examination.