JEE, NEET 2020: Rahul Gandhi urges Centre to listen to student’s Mann ki Baat

New Delhi: The NSUI on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand their postponement, citing the danger to the lives of students amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On this, the congress leader, Rahul Gandhi urged the central government to listen to the Mann ki Baat of the students. Gandhi has lent a hand of support to the demand of the students to postpone JEE, NEET 2020, scheduled to be held in September.

आज हमारे लाखों छात्र सरकार से कुछ कह रहे हैं। NEET, JEE परीक्षा के बारे में उनकी बात सुनी जानी चाहिए और सरकार को एक सार्थक हल निकालना चाहिए।



GOI must listen to the #StudentsKeMannKiBaat about NEET, JEE exams and arrive at an acceptable solution. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 23, 2020

On Friday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held as scheduled on September 13, while the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) will be held from September 1 to 6.

On Monday, the Supreme Court had rejected a plea for the postponement of the two entrance tests due to the coronavirus outbreak. The court said that life has to go on despite the virus outbreak and that it could not put the careers of students in jeopardy by interfering in the National Testing Agency’s decision to hold these in September.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi opposed the UGC’s decision to hold final year examinations by September 30 and now the issue is pending in the Supreme Court.

“The government must arrive at an acceptable solution,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has also urged the Centre to find an alternative as the situation is unprecedented.

JEE-NEET की परीक्षा के नाम पर लाखों छात्रों की ज़िंदगी से खेल रही है केंद्र सरकार. मेरी केंद्र से विनती है कि पूरे देश में ये दोनो परीक्षाएँ तुरंत रद्द करें और इस साल एडमिशन की वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था करे.

अभूतपूर्व संकट के इस समय में अभूतपूर्व कदम से ही समाधान निकलेगा. @DrRPNishank — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 22, 2020

ये सोच कि केवल NEET-JEE परीक्षा ही एडमिशन का एकमात्र विकल्प है, बेहद संकुचित और अव्यवहारिक सोच है.



दुनिया भर में शिक्षण संस्थान एडमिशन के नए नए तरीक़े अपना रहे हैं. हम भारत में क्यों नहीं कर सकते? बच्चों की ज़िंदगी प्रवेश परीक्षा के नाम पर दांव पर लगाना कहाँ की समझदारी है? — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 22, 2020

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy too has sought Modi’s intervention to postpone the NEET and the JEE till Diwali, and warned of suicides by youths otherwise. Earlier, Swamy had spoken to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on the matter.