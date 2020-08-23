JEE, NEET 2020: Rahul Gandhi urges Centre to listen to student’s Mann ki Baat

By Tanveer Published: 23rd August 2020 10:37 pm IST
New Delhi: The NSUI on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand their postponement, citing the danger to the lives of students amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On this, the congress leader, Rahul Gandhi urged the central government to listen to the Mann ki Baat of the students. Gandhi has lent a hand of support to the demand of the students to postpone JEE, NEET 2020, scheduled to be held in September.

On Friday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held as scheduled on September 13, while the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) will be held from September 1 to 6.

On Monday, the Supreme Court had rejected a plea for the postponement of the two entrance tests due to the coronavirus outbreak. The court said that life has to go on despite the virus outbreak and that it could not put the careers of students in jeopardy by interfering in the National Testing Agency’s decision to hold these in September.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi opposed the UGC’s decision to hold final year examinations by September 30 and now the issue is pending in the Supreme Court.

“The government must arrive at an acceptable solution,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has also urged the Centre to find an alternative as the situation is unprecedented.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy too has sought Modi’s intervention to postpone the NEET and the JEE till Diwali, and warned of suicides by youths otherwise. Earlier, Swamy had spoken to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on the matter.

