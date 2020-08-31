JEE, NEET students allowed in Mumbai trains for exams: Official

Local trains are currently operated with restricted access

By Mansoor Published: 31st August 2020 11:57 pm IST

Mumbai: Candidates appearing for JEE and NEET examinations next month are permitted to travel in Mumbai suburban trains, a Railways official said on Monday.

He said the students with admit card for exams will be allowed entry in station premises on Central Railway and Western Railway networks with their companions on exam days.

Local trains are currently operated with restricted access and only people involved in essential services are allowed to board them.

He said additional booking counters will be opened at important railway stations for the convenience of students.

Source: PTI
