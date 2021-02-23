Jeep Wrangler now assembled in India

New Delhi, Feb 23 : Automobile manufacturer Jeep India has commenced production of locally-assembled 2021 Jeep Wrangler in its Ranjangaon joint venture manufacturing facility.

Accordingly, the move comes just one month after the Jeep brand announced its comprehensive go-local strategy.

“The Jeep Wrangler is the second out of the four localised products we committed to launch in India,” said Partha Datta, Managing Director, Jeep India.

“We wanted to make the world’s most recognised SUV even more accessible to our Indian customers and we are pleased to be able to meet their aspirations.”

According to the company, 2021 Jeep Wrangler is now available for pre-booking before going on sale exclusively in India on March 15 in 26 dealerships across the country.

